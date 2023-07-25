Similar, hot weather for the next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly clear skies tonight. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot. High temperatures will be near 101° with south winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Highs (KCBD)

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear then will become partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-70s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be hot too. High temperatures will be near 100° with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday evening will be mostly clear then will become partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.