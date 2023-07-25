Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Similar, hot weather for the next few days

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly clear skies tonight. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot. High temperatures will be near 101° with south winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear then will become partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-70s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be hot too. High temperatures will be near 100° with sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday evening will be mostly clear then will become partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott
Wolfforth man sentenced for killing 54-year-old with samurai sword
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled
Inmates being transported
Lubbock County Commissioners approve funds to move inmates to other counties due to overcrowding
WBU's Arturo Disla
Wayland Baptist’s Arturo Disla signs with Texas Rangers

Latest News

KCBD Newschannel 11 at noon-WX
Monday's high of 103° was Lubbock's 19th 100-degree-day of the year. So far.
South Plains Heat Wave Persists
Daybreak Today WX 6am
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Monday, July 24