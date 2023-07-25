Wolfforth man sentenced for killing 54-year-old with samurai sword

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Ethan Isaiah Scott, 22, of Wolfforth was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Scott was initially indicted for murder by a Lubbock County Grand Jury in January of 2021.

According to the court, Scott stabbed 54-year-old Eddie Pair, of Lubbock, with what’s been described as a samurai sword during an argument at the Lubbock Square Apartments back in 2020.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 officers were called to the Apartments for a civil disturbance. Police say Pair and Scott, who was 19-years-old at the time, got into a dispute over damaged property.

According to a warrant, witnesses on scene heard the two arguing and went outside where they Pair bleeding on the ground.

According to the warrant, Police say they were arguing inside the apartment when Pair tried to walk away. As Pair walked to the door, Scott stabbed Pair in the back.

Pair was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.