A few more days of triple digits

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No heat advisories are in the forecast, but triple digits will continue to plague us until Friday.

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies tonight. South winds will be between 10 and 15 mph.

Thursday high temperatures will be near 101°. Expect sunny skies and southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday evening will be mostly clear then become partly cloudy after midnight. South winds will be between 10 and 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s again.

Friday will be hot again with highs near 100°. Sunny skies are expected with southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday evening will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. South winds will be between 10 and 15 mph.

