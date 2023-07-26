KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock Police Department

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The woman whose arrest prompted an internal investigation at the Lubbock Police Department is in jail again.

Maryann Ramirez is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The KCBD Investigates Team learned Lubbock police officers found Ramirez downtown near a gas pump “completely nude.”

According to a police report, an officer called EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue after finding what is believed to be gasoline on the ground and on Ramirez.

The officer reported he asked Ramirez why she was naked and she told the officer it was “for her husband” who was nearby. The officer noted Ramirez was alone.

The officer then reported he asked Ramirez if she was on a drug and she responded, “all of them” and admitted to ingesting methamphetamine.

The officer said EMS wiped the gasoline off of Ramirez and gave her clothing.

They did not report any injuries.

Ramirez was just released last week after being charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication.

According to that police report, someone called about a woman acting suspiciously in an east Lubbock park.

The responding officer, who has not been identified, reported Ramirez appeared intoxication.

He said he tried to speak with Ramirez, but she ignored him and rolled around in the grass.

The officer reported she was not wearing much clothing and he feared she was a danger to herself.

The officer said he arrested Ramirez, but as he handcuffed her, she fought him and refused to walk to his patrol vehicle.

The officer said he dragged her “across the soft grass” to his car.

A bystander captured video of the officer pulling Ramirez by her hands and arms to his vehicle.

That video prompted the police department to launch an internal investigation to determine if the officer violated policy.

LPD confirmed the officer is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

