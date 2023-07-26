Community Coverage Tour
Lamesa authorities looking for man accused of arson

Isaac Paradez
Isaac Paradez(Lamesa Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities in Lamesa are searching for a man accused of arson.

Lamesa police posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday, stating they are looking for 26-year-old Isaac Paradez.

He is wanted on two counts of arson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Investigations Division of the Lamesa Police Department or the Lamesa Fire Marshal’s Office.

