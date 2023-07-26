LIFE’s 33rd Annual ADA Celebration, July 28th

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - July 26, 2023 will mark the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which has empowered millions of Americans with disabilities to live more independently, enjoy the freedom of choice and pursue meaningful, productive lives. Signed into law by George H.W. Bush, this momentous piece of legislation gives individuals with disabilities equal opportunity for access to businesses, employment, transportation, government programs and services, and telecommunications.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, LIFE Inc. will commemorate the signing of the ADA with a celebration at the CenterPointe Event Center. LIFE’s Annual ADA Celebration has grown to be one of the largest in the State and the only one of its kind in the South Plains. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at LIFE Inc., 8240 Boston Ave., or online at www.liferun.org.

Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of planned activities that include lunch, disability awareness education, musical entertainment, games, prize giveaways, and the opportunity to access valuable community resources through local businesses and disability service providers. This year’s ADA Title Sponsors are H-E-B and Amerigroup. Special guests will include founding member of 806 DJs, Andy Martinez and multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer, Dustin Garrett. Everyone is invited, so join us in making the ADA’s 33rd Anniversary a memorable one!

Established in 1988, LIFE Inc. is a non-residential, non-profit Center for Independent Living that serves Lubbock and the surrounding South Plains area. The Center provides a myriad of services designed to assist individuals with disabilities to achieve and maintain their independence in the community. LIFE’s services include, but are not limited to, Independent Living Skills Training, Health & Fitness, Job Readiness Training, Nursing Home to Community Transition, Social Security Advocacy, Peer Support and Social & Recreational activities.

If you have any questions regarding the upcoming ADA Celebration or LIFE’s services, please contact Michelle Crain @ (806) 642-0472, via email: michelle.crain@liferun.org, or visit our website at www.liferun.org.

What: LIFE’s 33rd Annual ADA Celebration

When: Friday, July 28, 2023

Where: CenterPointe Event Center @ 4925 Marsha Sharp Fwy., Lubbock, Texas 79407

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cost: $10 in Advance and $15 at the Door

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.