Los Hermanos Familia to host annual ‘Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing’ event Aug. 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event on Saturday, August 5.

The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at North University and Cesar Chavez Drive.

Onsite registrations begin at 6 a.m. that morning, but you are highly encouraged to pre-register online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com or www.loshermanosfamilia.org.

Items to bring include, fishing poles, chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, water bottles, your special Bait, shade, Snacks/Lunch, trash bag, and anything for a comfortable day!

No fishing license is required to participate, but fishing for all children up to 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult, and good sportsmanship is required.

