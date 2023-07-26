Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Los Hermanos Familia to host annual ‘Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing’ event Aug. 5

Los Hermanos Familia
Los Hermanos Familia(Los Hermanos Familia)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event on Saturday, August 5.

The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at North University and Cesar Chavez Drive.

Onsite registrations begin at 6 a.m. that morning, but you are highly encouraged to pre-register online at www.letsgofishinglubbock.com or www.loshermanosfamilia.org.

Items to bring include, fishing poles, chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, water bottles, your special Bait, shade, Snacks/Lunch, trash bag, and anything for a comfortable day!

No fishing license is required to participate, but fishing for all children up to 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult, and good sportsmanship is required.

14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event
14th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event(Los Hermanos Familia)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott
Wolfforth man sentenced for killing 54-year-old with samurai sword
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas
Owners of electric vehicles in Texas will soon pay an additional fee when registering their...
Texas to implement new registration fee for electric vehicles
Jewel Perez, 24
Lubbock woman indicted for shooting at police
Monday's high of 103° was Lubbock's 19th 100-degree-day of the year. So far.
South Plains Heat Wave Persists

Latest News

Seminole 5-year-old gets new pool through ‘Make-A-Wish’ donation
Seminole 5-year-old gets new pool after beating cancer
Christmas in July Sip & Shop Event at Lubbock YWCA
Come support the Animal Rescue of Crosby County Saturday, July 22!
Dog Days of Summer to benefit Animal Rescue of Crosby County
Noon Notebook: Stuffology's Dog Days of Summer