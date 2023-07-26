Public hearing set for amendments to Lubbock’s Unified Development Code ahead of effective date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will meet with the Planning & Zoning Commission again to discuss changes to the Unified Development Code before it goes into effect Oct. 1, which will drastically change regulations and zoning in Lubbock.

“It’s so important for our city, because this is an overhaul of our zoning code, subdivision, sign code regulations,” Director of Planning Kristen Sager said. “It literally affects every property within the city. Every property has zoning, has any regulation, so it affects everyone.”

The Lubbock City Council approved the adoption of the UDC in May but pushed its effective date from July to Oct. 1, anticipating there would be a need for further changes.

“There are a few minor amendments, mainly some cleanup items, a few things that need to be clarified within the code,” Sager said. “We just want to make those adjustments.”

According to Sager, the Council and Commission have the opportunity to vote on identified amendments or take up any other ones at its joint public hearing on Wednesday, August 30 at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Citizens Tower.

“It is a public hearing open to anyone who would like to come speak,” Sager said. “You don’t have to sign up beforehand. You’ll be able to speak during the hearing.”

It is one step closer to the UDC taking shape and, as anticipated, modernizing development in Lubbock.

“The UDC updated our zoning code, sign code, subdivision regulations, most of which had not been updated since 1975,” Sager said. “This is a huge overhaul, a huge accomplishment for the City, and I’m really excited about it.”

To see the adopted UDC, click here.

To see the adopted Zoning Map, click here.

