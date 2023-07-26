Seminole 5-year-old gets new pool through ‘Make-A-Wish’ donation

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - A Seminole 5-year-old has experienced more in her few years than many of us will in a lifetime. Now, she gets to relax in a new above-ground swimming pool, thanks to Scoggins-Dickey Subaru and Make-A-Wish North Texas.

After a family trip to Port Aransas, Eva Rempel knew her favorite place to be was in the water. That is why it was no surprise when she told her parents she wanted a swimming pool.

That wish would have to wait, though. The night before her second birthday, Eva was hospitalized with what doctors discovered was neuroblastoma, a type of cancer.

“What it was was just a solid tumor. I say just, but it wasn’t just a solid tumor. But, it would’ve grown and it would’ve just taken over her body,” Margaretha Rempel, Eva’s mom, said.

Following the diagnosis came the hospital rooms, scans, biopsies and surgeries, according to Rempel. Things got so difficult, her dad Jacob says it was hard to keep going.

“I was often telling her, I think we ought to just give up and let her enjoy her life without all of this. And she just told us, ‘let’s keep fighting,’” her dad said.

They kept fighting, and little Eva’s strength and smile made it a little easier.

“One day, she would just get up early in the morning and start jumping in bed. All her lines on, she would be in a tangled mess and she would be jumping in bed,” Jacob said.

Eva’s mom says it is possible her warrior spirit comes from having four brothers, who now get to celebrate with her. She has now been cancer-free for two years.

After all her hard work, Scoggin-Dickey Subaru worked with Make-A-Wish North Texas to make Eva’s wish come true. They installed an above-ground pool at her home, and threw her a party with toys and floaties with her family.

“There were days that we just wouldn’t want to move forward, but with all the support and prayers that go out and everything, that’s what keeps us moving forward,” Jacob said.

After going through so many big events, the Rempels are excited to experience the little ones.

“Every single time she starts learning something new, learn to write her name, learn to spell her name, it’s amazing to get to see her do everything,” Rempel said.

Scoggin-Dickey Subaru donated money from every car sale to raise $8,500 to make Eva’s wish come true.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.