Sheriff’s department announces death of retired K-9 officer

A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.
A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.(Clare County Sheriff's Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan sheriff’s department announced the death of a retired K-9 officer on Wednesday.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department said Jack was a dual-purpose K-9 officer who was instrumental in the apprehension of numerous people and the detection of illegal drugs.

“K9 Jack faithfully served and protected his handler, the members of the sheriff’s office, and citizens of Clare County and surrounding areas,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. “K9 Jack, thank you for your service.”

The sheriff’s department also extended condolences to Jack’s immediate family.

