Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tip A Cop for Special Olympics Texas at Texas Roadhouse, July 27

Tip A Cop Fundraiser
Tip A Cop Fundraiser(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join the Lubbock Police Department at Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock on Thursday, July 27, from 5-9pm for a special Tip-A-Cop fundraiser.

Lubbock Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will be working with Texas Roadhouse to collect donations for Special Olympics Texas.

This is a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.

When: Thursday, July 27 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Where: Texas Roadhouse, 6101 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX, 79414

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott
Wolfforth man sentenced for killing 54-year-old with samurai sword
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock Police Department
Owners of electric vehicles in Texas will soon pay an additional fee when registering their...
Texas to implement new registration fee for electric vehicles
Jewel Perez, 24
Lubbock woman indicted for shooting at police

Latest News

6am Daybreak Today WX 7.26
Daybreak Today at 6
WATCH: Wednesday morning’s top stories on Daybreak Today
Daybreak Today-6a, Wednesday, 7.26
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock Police Department