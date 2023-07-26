Tip A Cop for Special Olympics Texas at Texas Roadhouse, July 27
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join the Lubbock Police Department at Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock on Thursday, July 27, from 5-9pm for a special Tip-A-Cop fundraiser.
Lubbock Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will be working with Texas Roadhouse to collect donations for Special Olympics Texas.
This is a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.
When: Thursday, July 27 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Where: Texas Roadhouse, 6101 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX, 79414
