Tip A Cop for Special Olympics Texas at Texas Roadhouse, July 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join the Lubbock Police Department at Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock on Thursday, July 27, from 5-9pm for a special Tip-A-Cop fundraiser.

Lubbock Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will be working with Texas Roadhouse to collect donations for Special Olympics Texas.

This is a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Police officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.

When: Thursday, July 27 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Where: Texas Roadhouse, 6101 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX, 79414

