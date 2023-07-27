Civil rights complaint filed against City of Lubbock for zoning laws

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A coalition of Lubbock residents has filed a civil rights complaint against the city, claiming its latest zoning laws perpetuate a cycle of segregation and racism against Black and Hispanic homeowners on the north and east side of town.

The coalition claims the City of Lubbock continues to pass zoning laws that put a large portion of its minority population near industrialized areas.

Lubbock’s Unified Development Code was approved by a vote of 5 to 2 back in May.

It goes into effect Oct. 1.

Members of the North and East Lubbock Coalition say the city had the chance to change the zoning laws before passing the UDC, but those changes never came.

“We cannot get the city council to listen to our needs here in north and east Lubbock,” said Dora Cortez, a member of the coalition.

The complaint cites Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which states a city that benefits from federal dollars cannot implement programs or activities that discriminate based on race.

Adam Pirtle, an attorney with Legal Aid of North West Texas says Lubbock’s zoning laws are unlawful under that act.

“Title VI prohibits Lubbock from continuing its racist zoning system any longer,” Pirtle said.

Pirtle also stated the system dates back to the 1920s.

“It’s definitely a race-targeting thing,” Pirtle said. “The way you figure that out is by looking at the history.”

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas claims those decisions, made decades ago, have forced Black and Hispanic residents to deal with pollution, stunted commercial development, lowered property values, and a lower quality of life.

Cortez says the coalition has tried to convince the council to change the zoning laws multiple times.

“This last one in May where they didn’t listen to any of our requests that we were asking for,” Cortez said, “they just went ahead and voted on it, and no solutions.”

Pirtle says there are solutions to what he claims is a racial issue.

He says by changing specific zones from industrial use to commercial use you can change the face of north and east Lubbock.

“There are a lot of opportunities to do things like vacant industrial land next to neighborhoods, change that to something else so you have commercial,” Pirtle said. “Folks want to have great amenities and quality of life in these neighborhoods. So, you could put commercial there. You get restaurants to come in. You get more banks to come in. You get more grocery stores to come in.”

The KCBD team reached out to city leaders but have not received a response.

