Community Health Center of Lubbock to host back-to-school Fun Fest

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, August 6 through August 12 2023,Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL) will host a Back-to-School Summer Fun Fest a tour Wellness Center, 1609 5th Street, on Saturday, August 5. The event will run from 9AM to noon. Every year in August an entire week is dedicated to recognizing the services and contributions of America’s community health centers in providing access to affordable, high quality, cost-effective healthcare to medically vulnerable and underserved people. This years theme is ‘’Community Health Centers: The Roadmap to a Stronger America.”

The Back-to-School Event at CHCL is a time for families to prepare for the upcoming school year. Our goal is to provide families with much needed school supplies and immunizations while they enjoy games, music, and food - all at no cost. CHCL has gathered support from a variety of agencies and vendors around Lubbock including. First Care / Baylor Scott & White, Amerigroup Health Insurance, Amigos, COSTCO Wholesale, Sam’s Club, National Farm Life, H-E-B, FastSigns, Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, Keurig / Dr. Pepper, Brittain Promotional Products, GermBlast, Aurora Farthing ,Premier Lubbock Sportsplex, Dean Loehr and Savina Hernandez.

Founded in 1992, CHCL is one of many health centers across the country providing a safety net for those underserved with the philosophy of providing a ‘hand-up’ rather than a ‘hand out’ allowing our patients to feel in control of their healthcare outcomes and being a partner in their care. Employing over 126 individuals, CHCL offers services across eight locations, serving over five counties(Lubbock, Crosby, Garza, Lynn, and Terry). CHCL provides comprehensive primary care services including medical, dental, pediatrics, women’s health, family medicine, vision, and behavioral health services. In 2022, CHCL provided services to over 18,584 patients in and around the South Plains contributing to the overall health and well-being of our Lubbock community.

Today, there are over 14,000 delivery sites across the country serving over 30 million patients nationwide, saving the health care system 24 billion dollars a year from reduced hospitalizations and visits to emergency rooms.

CHCL encourages everyone to attend the Back-to-School Summer Fun Fest on August 5, 2023. NOTE: Children must be present to receive a backpack and immunizations will only bead ministered upon display of a shot record by a parent.

