Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Coronado Head Track Coach Christian Marquez, was arrested and was issued citations for public intoxication and failure to identify, according to Lubbock ISD.

A statement from the school district reads:

Lubbock ISD administration is aware of an incident involving Christian Marquez, who was recently announced as the new head track coach for Coronado High School. Marquez was arrested Sunday evening by the Lubbock Police Department for a charge of assault and issued field release citations for public intoxication and failure to identify. Although his contracted days with Lubbock ISD had not yet started when the incident occurred, Marquez was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Marquez’s attorney tells KCBD the District Attorney has dropped the assault charges against Marquez.

