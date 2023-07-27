Community Coverage Tour
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton employee

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Our KCBD Investigates Team is working to learn more about allegations of mismanaged funds within the City of Slaton.

The Texas Rangers with the Department of Public Safety confirmed they are investigating allegations of fraud against a former city employee.

In May 2022, the Slaton City Council voted to hire a company to conduct a forensic audit.

In March 2023, council members met with their attorney during an executive session to discuss the results of the audit.

The council then returned to open session where members voted unanimously to present the findings of the audit to law enforcement.

The KCBD Investigates Team requested a copy of the forensic audit and any disciplinary and/or legal action taken as a result of the findings.

The city argues it does not have to release that information because it could harm the Texas Rangers’ investigation.

In a letter to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the city also claims the case is being reviewed for potential criminal prosecution by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Now, it is up to the attorney general’s office to determine if Slaton needs to let its residents see the results of a forensic audit paid for via tax dollars.

