KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fire

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Fire, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd Husky mix.

Staff says Fire is a goofball who gives love bumps and loves to play in the water. He is quiet, sweet and lovable. Fire is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gloria.

