LFR responding to gas leak near 17th and Quaker

Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in central Lubbock.(Lubbock Fire Rescue)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in central Lubbock.

Quaker Avenue has been shut down from 17th Street to 19th Street.

Authorities on scene are monitoring the situation.

No evacuations have been reported.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

