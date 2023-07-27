LFR responding to gas leak near 17th and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in central Lubbock.

Quaker Avenue has been shut down from 17th Street to 19th Street.

Authorities on scene are monitoring the situation.

No evacuations have been reported.

Lubbock Fire Rescue is on scene of a cut gas line at 17th and Quaker. LPD has been requested to assist with traffic control. Quaker has been shut down both directions from 17th to 19th. pic.twitter.com/9z1DFXY46b — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFireTX) July 27, 2023

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

