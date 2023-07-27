Lubbock establishes new school zones, including Alcove Trails Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved the addition of four new school zones in the city limits at three schools. That includes Frenship ISD’s new Alcove Trails Middle School, which is expected to open in three weeks.

“I want to say a big thank you to the City of Lubbock for being really proactive, getting out and talking with us, talking with the principal that’s going to be here at the school, to establish where the school zones need to go and what we expect the traffic pattern to be, where the pedestrian traffic will be and get all that stuff in place ahead of time,” Frenship ISD Police Chief Roy Bassett said.

The Citizens Traffic Commission recommended four new zones, which the City Council approved on Tuesday. It also adds new zones to Lubbock Christian School and Alderson Elementary.

1. Lubbock Christian School on 26th Street with 20 mph signs

2. Alderson Elementary School on Walnut Avenue with 20 mph signs

3. Alcove Trails Middle School on Xenia Avenue / 63rd Street with 20 mph signs

4. Alcove Trails Middle School on Wausau Avenue with 20 mph flashing beacon signs

“As the new school year starts, just remember, it’s a new school year for everyone,” Bassett said. “It may be the same old school for some people and for some people it will be a new school. Just count on needing a little bit of extra time those first couple of weeks and extend some grace to everyone that’s getting back in a routine or into a new routine and recognize everything will smooth out.”

Bassett encourages all drivers to keep an eye out for the new school zones and ones already established. He asks that drivers be aware of increased pedestrian traffic, crosswalks and urges parents to begin to talk to their kids about safely getting to and from school.

“If you’ve got kids that are walking, if you’re not going to be walking with them, make sure they know the basics about always looking both ways before crossing the street,” Bassett said. “Never think that you can beat a car. Always wait till the car goes past. For drivers, just be aware that there’s going to be a lot of walkers out there, and hopefully they are following those basics, but drivers have a lot of responsibility too to look out for kids when school starts back up.”

According to the City of Lubbock, school districts within the city limits of Lubbock make requests for traffic control to the City’s Public Works Traffic Management Department through the school district police departments. Traffic Management completes a pedestrian study and presents the results to the members of the Citizens Traffic Commission for consideration. The Commission then presents its recommendations to the Lubbock City Council.

