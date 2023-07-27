Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock Live: Festival for the Arts Together Fundraiser

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join Lubbock Live: Festival for the Arts for its 3rd annual Together Fundraiser Saturday, July 29 starting at 6 p.m.

The fundraiser will be hosted at the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra’s courtyard to help support local musicians.

Read more below:

Make sure to get your tickets for our 3rd annual Together Fundraiser on our website! The concert will take place at the LHUCA Firehouse at 511 Ave. K

LSO Musicians and Marco’s Crew will be playing solo sets and then come together to play side by side. You won’t want to miss it!

After the concert, ticket holders are invited to the Lubbock Symphony courtyard for our Arts Afterparty where we will serve FREE wine from Llano Estacado and FREE beer from Two Docs Brewing Co., along with hors d’oeuvres from Taste Buds. There will be music by Joy Harris and a dance performance by Flatlands Dance Theatre. We will also host local artist, Rachel G Photography, in the conference room of the LSO!

We are bringing the arts together to fundraise for Lubbock Live! Our goal this year is to raise $7,500 from this event. We look forward to seeing you there!

Presale tickets are available for $35 on lubbocklivefestival.com under the tickets tab before July 10th and $50 afterwards.

