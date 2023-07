NAZARETH, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swifts are coming off a 10-3 State Quarterfinal season.

Despite losing some key seniors, the expectations are high for the Swifts.

Head Coach Tyler Goodwin has a tough non-District schedule to prepare his team to make another run.

Nazareth hopes to go even further in 2023.

