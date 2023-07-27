Pigskin Preview: O’Donnell Eagles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 4-7 playoff season, the O’Donnell Eagles want a Gold Ball trophy in 2023 from a District Title or a playoff victory.

Head Coach Fernando Baeza, who just entered the Six-man Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a player, hopes the kids coming back and step up to lead the team.

A tough non-district slate of games will have the Eagles ready for the District grind.

