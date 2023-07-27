Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Pigskin Preview: O’Donnell Eagles

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 4-7 playoff season, the O’Donnell Eagles want a Gold Ball trophy in 2023 from a District Title or a playoff victory.

Head Coach Fernando Baeza, who just entered the Six-man Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a player, hopes the kids coming back and step up to lead the team.

A tough non-district slate of games will have the Eagles ready for the District grind.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock Police Department
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Isaac Paradez
Lamesa authorities looking for man accused of arson
A Seminole 5-year-old has a new swimming pool thanks to Scoggin-Dickey Subaru and Make-A-Wish.
Seminole 5-year-old gets new pool through ‘Make-A-Wish’ donation

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: O’Donnell Eagles
Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats
Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats
Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats
Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats
Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts
Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts