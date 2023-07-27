Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wellman-Union Wildcats have a new experienced head coach as John York takes over the pigskin program.
The Wildcats have not won a football game since 2020, a 20 game losing streak.
Coach York will work to change the mindset and have the kids competing on all levels.
Wellman-Union has size and speed and they look to surprise some people this season.
