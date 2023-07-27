Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Report: US gun suicides reached record high in 2022

FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.
FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.(Pexels via MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One person died from a firearm-related injury every 11 minutes in the U.S. last year, more than 48,000 people total, according to a report by John Hopkins University.

A drop in firearm homicides helped drive that number down from 2021, but the total did not decrease as much as it should have. The reason is that gun-related suicides are up to a new record high.

For the first time, the rate of gun suicides among Black adolescents 10 to 19 years old surpassed that of white children.

According to John Hopkins University, guns continue to be responsible for most deaths among American teens for the fifth year in a row.

Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health counselor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock Police Department
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Isaac Paradez
Lamesa authorities looking for man accused of arson
A Seminole 5-year-old has a new swimming pool thanks to Scoggin-Dickey Subaru and Make-A-Wish.
Seminole 5-year-old gets new pool through ‘Make-A-Wish’ donation

Latest News

Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak...
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
Around 150 million people, that's about 45% of the U.S. population, are under heat alerts....
Deadly heat wave threatens nation's largest power grid