Temperatures Projected Just Shy of 100s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps over the next few days are expected to land just shy of triple digits here in Lubbock, though could edge upward.

High Temps Today (KCBD)

Off of the caprock, temps are a expected to be a few degrees higher. Rain chances remain non-existent for the time being, with skies mostly sunny or partly cloudy.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Temps pickup again starting next week, though again with little variation from today’s highs.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.