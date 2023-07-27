Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Temperatures Projected Just Shy of 100s

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps over the next few days are expected to land just shy of triple digits here in Lubbock, though could edge upward.

High Temps Today
High Temps Today(KCBD)

Off of the caprock, temps are a expected to be a few degrees higher. Rain chances remain non-existent for the time being, with skies mostly sunny or partly cloudy.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Temps pickup again starting next week, though again with little variation from today’s highs.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman arrested again as internal investigation continues at Lubbock Police Department
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Isaac Paradez
Lamesa authorities looking for man accused of arson
A Seminole 5-year-old has a new swimming pool thanks to Scoggin-Dickey Subaru and Make-A-Wish.
Seminole 5-year-old gets new pool through ‘Make-A-Wish’ donation

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, July 24
3 Day
A few more days of triple digits
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Wednesday, July 26
KCBD news at 6 weather - Wednesday, July 26