Thursday morning top stories: Residents share concerns over proposed student housing complex in South Overton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
South Overton student housing proposal
- The planning and zoning commission will hear a proposal to build a seven-story student housing complex in South Overton
- Residents say the plan would bring too many people into a high traffic area
- Details here: South Overton residents express concerns over proposed student housing complex
DOJ seeks injunction for buoy barrier
- The Justice Department is seeking a preliminary injunction to have the buoy barrier removed from the Rio Grande in South Texas
- The request says the barrier is illegal and dangerous
- Read more here: Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants
Hunter Biden plea deal struck down
- Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges fell apart yesterday after the judge raised questions about the terms of the agreement
- The judge gave both side six weeks to provide more information about the deal
- Full story here: Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
