Thursday morning top stories: Residents share concerns over proposed student housing complex in South Overton

South Overton student housing proposal

The planning and zoning commission will hear a proposal to build a seven-story student housing complex in South Overton

Residents say the plan would bring too many people into a high traffic area

South Overton residents express concerns over proposed student housing complex

DOJ seeks injunction for buoy barrier

The Justice Department is seeking a preliminary injunction to have the buoy barrier removed from the Rio Grande in South Texas

The request says the barrier is illegal and dangerous

Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that's meant to stop migrants

Hunter Biden plea deal struck down

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges fell apart yesterday after the judge raised questions about the terms of the agreement

The judge gave both side six weeks to provide more information about the deal

Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement

