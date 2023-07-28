Community Coverage Tour
Covenant Medical Group hosting Back-to-School Bash at Northwest Clinic Saturday, Aug. 5

The bash will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 at our Northwest Clinic at 611 N....
The bash will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 at our Northwest Clinic at 611 N. Frankford.(Covenant Health)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Medical Group is welcoming kids back to the classroom with our Second Annual Back-to-School Bash. The event will be an all-in-one stop for children’s health, safety, and back-to-school needs. The bash will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 at our Northwest Clinic at 611 N. Frankford.

With our Back-to-School Bash we aim to provide the community with resources to ensure they feel confident sending their kids back to school and keeping them healthy. School-required vaccinations will be available. Private insurance or Medicaid will be accepted and self-pay vaccinations will be $5 each. Parents should bring current vaccination records if available. Sports physicals will also be available for a $35 charge.

We will also be celebrating the end of summer with fun and educational booths and activities for the whole family. Kids will have the chance to tackle an obstacle course and tour emergency vehicles from the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue. Frenship ISD’s spirit squads will be in attendance cheering on the event. There will also be a special appearance from your favorite Star Wars characters.

This event is also a chance for our community to give back. We want to thank our partners PBS, United Supermarkets, and St. Clair & Massey orthodontics.

