Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Dallas hosts Washington following Ogunbowale’s 25-point outing

Dallas faces the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 88-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington Mystics (12-10, 6-8 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (13-10, 8-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Washington Mystics after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings' 88-83 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Wings are 8-3 on their home court. Dallas has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mystics have gone 4-7 away from home. Washington is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 89-72 on July 2. Satou Sabally scored 27 points to help lead the Wings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 21.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mystics. Ariel Atkins is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Mystics: 4-6, averaging 87.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

arrested for public intoxication and failure to identify
Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton...
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton employee
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Civil right complaint filed against Lubbock for zoning laws
Civil rights complaint filed against City of Lubbock for zoning laws

Latest News

Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27,...
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
Soaring labor costs at Southwest Airlines overshadow record revenue as summer travel revs up
FILE - This July 16, 1945, photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at...
US Senate votes to expand radiation-exposure compensation, from Guam to original A-bomb test site
Nigeria undaunted against Women’s World Cup co-host Australia after its opening draw against Canada