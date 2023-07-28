Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Foster *A* Life to host 18th annual Hub City Beach Party

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Hub City Beach Party is the 18th annual event for Foster*A*Life!! The Hub City Beach Party includes festive, beach related activities such as live music, a hula hoop

competition, a treasure hunt (The Lost Shaker of Salt), a live auction and more!! Food as well

as souvenirs will be available for purchase. Lubbock’s only OCEAN will return!

By popular demand, the Florida band named “The Landsharks” is returning! This band makes the Beach Party what it is! If this is your first year to participate, you are in for a wonderful time! Their performances for the last 18 years can only be described as phenomenal! This band is identified as a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, but they have a varied play list. They play with Jimmy Buffett as well as open for some of his shows. The Landsharks have also opened for acts such as Patti LaBelleThree Dog NightWar and The Beach BoysJimmy Buffett was quoted as saying, “They (Landsharks) are great showmen. They really are. They entertain an audience. That’s what I love about that band”.  This statement has been proven in Lubbock as members of the audience became a part of the show! There were families in a Conga line as well as competing in hula hoop contests! This year John Patti has joined the band! John is known for his steel drum performance!

Foster*A*Life provides services and opportunities to foster children as well as any abused or neglected child who has been involved with Texas DFPS in Lubbock County and the 17 surrounding counties.

To buy tickets, call the Select-a-Seat Box Office: 806-770-2000, Monday through Friday, 10am to 4pm

Or purchase online with the link below:

BUY TICKETS

Foster *A* Life to host 18th annual Hub City Beach Party Saturday, Aug. 5.
Foster *A* Life to host 18th annual Hub City Beach Party Saturday, Aug. 5.(Foster *A* Life)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrested for public intoxication and failure to identify
Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton...
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton employee
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Civil right complaint filed against Lubbock for zoning laws
Civil rights complaint filed against City of Lubbock for zoning laws

Latest News

Noon Notebook: 2023 Hub City Beach Party
Keep Levelland Beautiful to host community-wide garage sale Saturday, Aug. 5.
Keep Levelland Beautiful community-wide garage sale
Noon Notebook: Keep Levelland Beautiful community-wide garage sale
BACK TO SCHOOL
Get ready for back-to-school with these upcoming events across Lubbock