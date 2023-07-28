Foster *A* Life to host 18th annual Hub City Beach Party

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Hub City Beach Party is the 18th annual event for Foster*A*Life!! The Hub City Beach Party includes festive, beach related activities such as live music, a hula hoop

competition, a treasure hunt (The Lost Shaker of Salt), a live auction and more!! Food as well

as souvenirs will be available for purchase. Lubbock’s only OCEAN will return!

By popular demand, the Florida band named “The Landsharks” is returning! This band makes the Beach Party what it is! If this is your first year to participate, you are in for a wonderful time! Their performances for the last 18 years can only be described as phenomenal! This band is identified as a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, but they have a varied play list. They play with Jimmy Buffett as well as open for some of his shows. The Landsharks have also opened for acts such as Patti LaBelle, Three Dog Night, War and The Beach Boys. Jimmy Buffett was quoted as saying, “They (Landsharks) are great showmen. They really are. They entertain an audience. That’s what I love about that band”. This statement has been proven in Lubbock as members of the audience became a part of the show! There were families in a Conga line as well as competing in hula hoop contests! This year John Patti has joined the band! John is known for his steel drum performance!

Foster*A*Life provides services and opportunities to foster children as well as any abused or neglected child who has been involved with Texas DFPS in Lubbock County and the 17 surrounding counties.

To buy tickets, call the Select-a-Seat Box Office: 806-770-2000, Monday through Friday, 10am to 4pm

Or purchase online with the link below:

