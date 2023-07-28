Friday morning top stories: Coronado head track coach arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Coronado head track coach arrested

Police arrested Christian Marquez on Sunday for public intoxication and failure to identify

Lubbock ISD says he is now on administrative leave

Full story here: Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify

Murder suspect back in Lubbock

One of the suspects in the shooting dead of Chad Reed is back in Lubbock after being captured in Arlington

Antoine Manahan is facing a murder charge and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center

Read more here: 2 arrested in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting

More charges in Trump documents case

Federal prosecutors filed more charges against former President Trump in connection with the classified documents case

The charges include obstruction and willful retention of national defense information

Latest details here: Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case

