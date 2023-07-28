Get ready for back-to-school with these upcoming events across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizations throughout Lubbock and surrounding communities are hosting back-to-school events to help students get ready for the new school year.

Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year.

From July 19 to August 1, The United Family will again partner with Lubbock-area school districts to host a school supply fundraiser for local students in need. The United Family kicked off the fundraiser by providing the superintendentsfrom each participating school district with a gift card for $150 to get a head start on the school supplies shopping for the students in their district. School districts benefiting from the supply drive will include Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD,and Shallowater ISD. School district personnel will use the donated funds to purchase supplies and distribute to their students with the greatest need.

Here are some of the upcoming events around Lubbock:

Saturday, July 29

Texas Tech Back-to-School Fiesta - Texas Tech is having a school supply drive-thru Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. The Back-to-School Fiesta will have free school supplies for all K-12 school student and families while supplies last. The drive-thru will be behind the Womble Basketball Center on 18th Street, west of Indiana. View flyer here.

Slaton ISD Back-to-School Bash - Slaton ISD will host its Back-to-School Bash Saturday, July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Slaton City Park. The event is free for the Slaton community. Organizers ask for gently used clothes for its clothing drive. Come enjoy live music, free haircuts for students, free hamburger meal, games and more.

Saturday, August 5

Community Health Center of Lubbock Back-to-School Fun Fest - Join the Community Health Center of Lubbock Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s Back-to-School event is a time for families to prepare for the upcoming school year and provide them with much needed school supplies and immunizations. The event is free to the public with games, music and food.

If you’d like to promote an upcoming back-to-school event visit https://www.kcbd.com/community/notebook/ and submit a request to be featured on our noon newscast.

Saturday, August 12

YWCA of Lubbock Back-to-School Bash - Wrap up the summer with us at the YWCA! YWCA on University | 6501 University Ave. Free backpacks to students living or attending school in the 79403, 79404, 79412, or 79415 zip codes. Students must be present.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.