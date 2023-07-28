Guadalupe-Parkway Centers students served formal meal at Summer Blast Gala

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Often times when you visit one of the Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers locations, you will see kids quickly moving from one activity to the next. But after a busy summer, the kids were the ones sitting while they were served and others were busy moving Thursday. The Centers hosted its Summer Blast Gala at its Parkway site. Volunteers, donors and board members served a formal meal to the students.

Through the summer the children took etiquette courses, preparing a luncheon like this.

The Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers offer after-school and summer programs, providing a wide range of lessons and support. Subjects include fine arts, literacy, technology, career readiness, self-esteem and more.

You can learn more about this United Way Partner Agency at its website: https://guadalupe-parkway.org/

