KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Air

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Air, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd/Husky mix.

Air is a little shy around new people but warms up quickly. He loves to snuggle and be at the center of attention. He is also good with other dogs and would be perfect for a family with older kids. Air is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

