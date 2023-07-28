Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Air

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Air, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd/Husky mix.

Air is a little shy around new people but warms up quickly. He loves to snuggle and be at the center of attention. He is also good with other dogs and would be perfect for a family with older kids. Air is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fire.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrested for public intoxication and failure to identify
Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton...
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton employee
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Civil right complaint filed against Lubbock for zoning laws
Civil rights complaint filed against City of Lubbock for zoning laws

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Air
Meet Fire, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fire
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Fire
Meet Gloria, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitmix...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gloria