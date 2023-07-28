Community Coverage Tour
Keep Levelland Beautiful community-wide garage sale

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

Keep Levelland Beautiful to host community-wide garage sale Saturday, Aug. 5.
  • Garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 5
  • Please go to www.levelland.com and register or call the Chamber at 894-3157 or scan
  • Don’t forget about the Trash to Treasure Contest. Email before and after pictures to specialevents@levelland.com. The picture with the most likes on Facebook will win a Tractor Supply gift card!
  • Garage sale signs are not allowed on poles or any right aways
  • We will advertise on all social media platforms, all area garage sale pages and the Thrifty Nickel
  • You can all the NewsPress of KLTV Radio and advertise your individual sale as well

