Keep Levelland Beautiful community-wide garage sale
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -
- Garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 5
- Please go to www.levelland.com and register or call the Chamber at 894-3157 or scan
- Don’t forget about the Trash to Treasure Contest. Email before and after pictures to specialevents@levelland.com. The picture with the most likes on Facebook will win a Tractor Supply gift card!
- Garage sale signs are not allowed on poles or any right aways
- We will advertise on all social media platforms, all area garage sale pages and the Thrifty Nickel
- You can all the NewsPress of KLTV Radio and advertise your individual sale as well
