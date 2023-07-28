Community Coverage Tour
Korean War veterans share importance of never forgetting as Lubbock honors them

Lubbockites gathered at Post 2466 Thursday to honor Korean War veterans
Two Korean War veterans recognized at Lubbock VFW.
Two Korean War veterans recognized at Lubbock VFW.(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of the 70th anniversary of Armistice Day, signaling the end of the Korean War, Lubbockites gathered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 in Lubbock to honor Korean War veterans.

A Korean War veteran, Alvin Hollingsworth, said that day 70 years ago couldn’t come quick enough.

“When that day came, course we were all looking forward to it and it was talked about for awhile,” Hollingsworth said.

Commander for Chapter 0900 Military Order of Purple Heart, Steve Oien, said it’s referred to as the forgotten war.

“Because it’s in-between World War II and Vietnam, and Vietnam had a lot of coverage on the news compared to the Korean War,” Oien said.

So, he and many others vow to never let Americans forget. Jessie Hatchett served in the Korean War. He said it’s important for everyone to understand the sacrifice many gave.

“We were over there to support the United States and fight for our freedoms, and we want to let everybody know that freedom is not free, it cost all of us something,” Hatchett said.

Many didn’t return home and are still missing in action. Hollingsworth warned his father about that before he left in 1952.

“I probably won’t be back, he said, ‘Oh yeah, you’ll be back,’” Hollingsworth said.

Thursday, seven decades later, he stood in front of a room playing a harmonica and being a representative of the Korean War.

“I’m just glad to be able to talk to people about it that got questions,” Hollingsworth said.

These two will tell you know they were proud to serve.

“It was a feeling of to be proud to be able to be there and do what we did,” Hatchett said.

