Lubbock Habitat for Humanity in need of funds for 2023 Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s annual Blitz Build kicks off Labor Day, September 4th. The organization hopes to build three houses in twelve days using volunteers, if funds are secured to cover the cost of construction.

Lubbock Habitat Executive Director Christy Reeves says, “The cost of building has increased, so we truly need sponsorships and donations from companies, churches, individuals, and groups to continue building more houses for potential homeowners who desperately need them.”

Companies who can provide in kind donations such as plumbing or electrical services, sheet rock, spray foam insulation, or building materials such as paint or lumber are also extremely helpful.

In addition to funding for the Blitz, Lubbock Habitat also needs up to 300 volunteers each day from September 4th-15th. Anyone who is 18 and up can volunteer with no skills required. Employee groups, churches, organizations and individuals are encouraged to sign up now at lubbockhabitat.org under events. Morning and afternoon shifts are available.

Lubbock Habitat also attempts to offer meals to everyone volunteering, so restaurants or groups wanting to come out and cook or deliver breakfast or lunch or other food items are greatly appreciated.

Reeves says, “Donating to Lubbock Habitat is an investment in people which strengthens Lubbock as a whole. As individuals become homeowners and pay their no interest affordable payments each month, they build equity and have security and stability which make them better and stronger community members as they enjoy an improved quality of life.”

Anyone wanting to make a monetary or food contribution can contact Christy Reeves at creeves@lubbockhabitat.org or visit the Habitat ReStore at 3630 50th. The ReStore is open 10-6pm M-Saturday.

