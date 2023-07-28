Lubbock jury indicts man accused of sexually abusing child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times.

Samuel Aguilar, 52, was arrested on June 30 on three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Court records stated the abuse happened on or around on the same date of three separate years: Oct. 1 of 2020, 2021 and 2022. The child was reportedly under 14 years old at the time of each assault.

A witness saw the abuse through a camera and confronted Aguilar before alerting the police.

After his arrest, the 52-year-old was also charged with indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted him on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of child.

Aguilar is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $275,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.