Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Proposed South Overton student housing project gets approval

Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-4 to approve a student housing project in...
Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-4 to approve a student housing project in South Overton.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-4 to approve a student housing project in South Overton.

Residents have voiced concerns over the proposed student housing complex that would be built near 14th and Ave. X, just outside Lubbock’s South Overton Historic District Designation. One resident we spoke to said she is concerned with the idea because of the traffic it could bring.

However, the owner of that lot says those in the neighborhood agreed in writing to exempt his property from certain regulations because he intends to build student housing there.

The proposed project now needs approval from city council, which will meet Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrested for public intoxication and failure to identify
Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton...
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton employee
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Civil right complaint filed against Lubbock for zoning laws
Civil rights complaint filed against City of Lubbock for zoning laws

Latest News

Noon Notebook: 2023 Hub City Beach Party
Noon Notebook: Keep Levelland Beautiful community-wide garage sale
The 'SouthWest' Junior Little League team is headed to the regional tournament next weekend.
Lubbock Junior Little League team one tournament away from World Series
Antoine Manahan, 36, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center is charged with murder.
2 arrested in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting