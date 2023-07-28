Proposed South Overton student housing project gets approval

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-4 to approve a student housing project in South Overton.

Residents have voiced concerns over the proposed student housing complex that would be built near 14th and Ave. X, just outside Lubbock’s South Overton Historic District Designation. One resident we spoke to said she is concerned with the idea because of the traffic it could bring.

However, the owner of that lot says those in the neighborhood agreed in writing to exempt his property from certain regulations because he intends to build student housing there.

The proposed project now needs approval from city council, which will meet Tuesday, Aug. 22.

