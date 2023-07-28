Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Report: Emmys postponed amid writers, actors strike

People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed as strikes by Hollywood writers and actors continue, according to a report from Variety on Thursday.

The awards show had been scheduled to air on Fox on Sept. 18.

But event vendors have reportedly been told the ceremony will not air on that date.

SAG-AFTRA joins WGA in strike against Hollywood Studios. (CNN, CNBC, KABC)

This comes as Hollywood productions drastically slowed down as the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2.

Nearly all remaining productions stopped after SAG-AFTRA began a strike on July 14, marking the first time Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike simultaneously since the 1960s.

A spokesperson for the Television Academy deferred to Fox when asked for comment.

Fox declined to comment on the matter.

The unions representing the striking writers and actors have not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrested for public intoxication and failure to identify
Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton...
KCBD Investigates: Texas Rangers investigating allegations of fraud by former City of Slaton employee
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Civil right complaint filed against Lubbock for zoning laws
Civil rights complaint filed against City of Lubbock for zoning laws

Latest News

A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge dropped in June to lowest level in more than 2 years
Antoine Manahan, 36, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center is charged with murder.
2 arrested in connection with deadly East Lubbock shooting
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Coronado head track coach arrested
arrested for public intoxication and failure to identify
Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify