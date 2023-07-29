Area fire departments respond to structure fire in Chapel Hill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several area fire departments responded to a structure fire just east of Lubbock in the Chapel Hill neighborhood.

Crews were called to the area of East 2nd Street and Redwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews from Roosevelt, Idalou, Buffalo Springs and Shallowater assisted with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

