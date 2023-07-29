Community Coverage Tour
Authorities responding to motorcycle crash south of Post

(KOSA)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT
GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash in Garza County Saturday afternoon.

DPS officials stated the crash happened just over 4 miles south of Post on Hwy. 84.

Injuries have not been reported at this time.

DPS troopers are currently investigating the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

