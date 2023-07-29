Caught on camera: Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURBANK, Calif. (CNN) - Humans aren’t the only creatures trying to find ways to stay cool in the extreme hot temperatures.
One bear tried to beat the heat by taking a dip in a jacuzzi.
It happened Friday in Burbank, California.
According to the Burbank Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a bear sighting.
When they arrived, they found the bear sitting in a jacuzzi behind one of the homes.
However, the bear then got out of the hot tub, scaled a wall and climbed a tree.
The city of Burbank is under a heat advisory until Saturday night.
