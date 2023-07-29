Lubbock organizations hosting events throughout weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend is filled with event for Lubbockites to enjoy.

The following events will be hosted this Saturday:

Cattle Baron’s Ball

Lubbock Cattle Baron’s Charity Ball is Saturday night at the V-8 Ranch at Buffalo Springs Lake. The event will have live music, food, dancing and an auction. The VIP party begins at 6 p.m. and the Ball starts at 7:30 p.m., ending at 1 a.m.

Money raised will go toward cancer research throughout West Texas.

Tickets for the event are still available.

Friends of the Library Sale

Local musician Brandon Word is set to perform at the Mahon Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. He will be playing in the cool down center. This will be during the library’s monthly Friends of the Library book sale.

Books, movies, music and other media will be on sale at a discounted price.

TTU School Supply Drive

Texas Tech is hosting a school supply drive-through on Saturday morning. It will last from 8 a.m. to noon. The Back to School Fiesta will have free school supplies for students in grade school. The drive will last until all the supplies have been claimed.

The drive-through will be located begin the Womble Basketball Center on 18th Street west of Indiana Avenue.

Slaton Back-To-School Bash

Slaton ISD is hosting its annual Back-To-School Bash. The event will have live music, free haircuts for students, games and other activities. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Slaton City Park.

People are asked to bring gentle-used clothing.

Rabies Clinic

The South Plains Veterinary Clinic is hosting its own Back-To-School Bash Saturday afternoon. The event will start at 2 p.m. and last for about an hour in the Slaton Town Square.

All donated school supplies will be matched to credit customer accounts. People must present receipts at the event.

100 free rabies vaccines will also be given at the event.

Lubbock Music Live Together Fundraiser

Lubbock Music Live is hosting its Together Fundraiser. People can enjoy live music at the LHUCA Firehouse from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. featuring the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.

There will also be an after party at the Orchestra’s courtyards from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with more live music, drinks, snacks and a dance performance.

Tickets for the event are $50.

