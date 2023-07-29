Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Hermleigh Cardinals

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HERMLEIGH, Texas (KCBD) - The Hermleigh Cardinals went 7-3 last year, just missing the playoffs.

Head Football Coach Sammy Winters is now also the athletic director.

Winters has four starters returning on both sides of the ball with 10 seniors on the Cardinals.

Back in June, Hermleigh softball won the 1A State Championship under Coach Winters, so that has football excited to get out for the season.

Cardinals Football wants to fight for a District title and playoff spot.

