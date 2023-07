WHITEFACE, Texas (KCBD) - The Whiteface Antelopes went 9-3 in their first season under Clint Linman.

Four starters return on both sides of the ball and the Antelopes have been working hard all summer to get bigger, faster and stronger.

They plan to keep working hard and get better each day hoping to make another playoff run.

