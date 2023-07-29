Saturday morning top stories: Mitch McConnell plans to serve full term
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday
Mitch McConnell to serve full term following health scare
- Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell says he is fine after he froze up during a press conference on Wednesday.
- The 81-year-old also says that despite the incident, he plans to serve his full term as Senate GOP leader, which ends in January 2025.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/07/28/mcconnell-serve-out-this-congress-gop-leader/
Carlee Russell charged
- Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who claimed to have been kidnapped earlier this month, is now facing charges.
- Russell is charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident, both misdemeanors that carry up to a year in jail.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/07/28/police-discuss-updates-carlee-russell-kidnapping-hoax-case/
Texas Tech school supply drive
- The 2023-2024 school year is just around the corner, and many areas across Lubbock are looking to help you with all your school supply needs.
- Texas Tech is running its school supply drive today from 8:00 A.M. to noon.
- The “back to school fiesta” will have free school supplies for students kindergarten through 12th grade.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/07/29/lubbock-organizations-hosting-events-throughout-weekend/
