Texas Tech School of Medicine hosts White Coat Ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech School of Medicine’s 2027 graduating class took its first step towards a career in the medical field.

Interim Dean of the School of Medicine John DeToledo says the white coat given to new students represents something special. It is an oath to serve others and, at times, to save lives.

“The recognition of the career they have embraced,” DeToledo said. “The mission they are prepared to continue in this career.”

This school’s newest class has a unique demographic. It includes the most female students in the school’s history, and more than half of the students in the class are from West Texas.

“We are being able to attract our own students to be here,” DeToledo said. “We’re very proud of it.”

Two of those students, however, had quite a long journey to West Texas and the South Plains.

Brothers Ernesto and Alejandro Ponce-Cruz were born in Cuba.

At a young age, they were separated from their father who left the country as a refugee.

“We eventually managed to leave and reunite with my father in Canada,” Ernesto said.

The brothers have stuck together since then, both managing to get into Texas Tech’s School of Medicine.

“We honestly thought at this point in our lives we were just going to split and we were prepared for that,” Alejandro said. “It was going to be kinda like a new adventure, but yeah, we were really happy when we both got the acceptance. We’ve been very fortunate.”

Now, they will be taking on that new adventure together.

The White Coat Ceremony marks the starting line for their education and career.

“You never stop learning when your in this field,” Alejandro said. “It’s kinda your responsibility to be a life-long learner and I think that’s very true and you gotta get in the mindset of really believing and understanding what you’re getting yourself into.”

The knowledge that will be gained at Texas Tech will help these brothers and their classmates better serve their community and patients.

“I’ve got to see physicians who did a lot for their community,” Ernesto said. “I got to see the connection they had with their patients, and yeah, I think that’s what it symbolizes. Sacrifice, knowledge, cooperation between the different fields within health care.”

For now, it is a White Coat Ceremony, but for these medical students, the next step is match day 2027.

