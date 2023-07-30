Community Coverage Tour
Abernathy man killed in motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock Co.

An Abernathy man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock County Saturday night.
An Abernathy man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock County Saturday night.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Abernathy man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock County Saturday night.

According to DPS, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on FM 2528, about five miles northwest of Lubbock.

An investigation report states the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, 29-year-old Collin Creed, was northbound on FM 2528 and slowed down attempting to make a U-turn in the roadway.

DPS says the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Jeffery Husketh, was traveling directly behind the Jeep and attempted to brake and went into a side skid. Husketh struck the front portion of the jeep.

He was taken to UMC in Lubbock where he later died.

Creed and passenger 25-year-old Namoi McClendon were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

