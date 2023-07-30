Abernathy man killed in motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Abernathy man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Northwest Lubbock County Saturday night.
According to DPS, the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on FM 2528, about five miles northwest of Lubbock.
An investigation report states the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, 29-year-old Collin Creed, was northbound on FM 2528 and slowed down attempting to make a U-turn in the roadway.
DPS says the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Jeffery Husketh, was traveling directly behind the Jeep and attempted to brake and went into a side skid. Husketh struck the front portion of the jeep.
He was taken to UMC in Lubbock where he later died.
Creed and passenger 25-year-old Namoi McClendon were not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
