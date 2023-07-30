Man killed in Garza County motorcycle crash

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Georgetown man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Garza County Saturday evening.

According to DPS, 63-year-old Dennis Mundfrom was traveling on Highway 84, about four miles southeast of Post, when he drove off the roadway onto an unimproved portion of the shoulder.

That’s when investigators say while in the grassy area, Mundrom lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown off.

Mundfrom died at the scene from his injuries.

