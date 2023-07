LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Petersburg Buffaloes look to improve on a 6-5 playoff season from a year ago.

With 4 starters back on both sides of the ball, Head Coach Scotty Bruington says the Buffaloes will have speed and be aggressive defensively.

Petersburg will look to take the next step and win some Gold Balls in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.