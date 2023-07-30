Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Roller Hockey National Championships to be hosted in Lubbock

By Zach Fox
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2023 Roller Hockey National Championships are being hosted right here in Lubbock. The games start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lubbock Civic Center.

Any athlete with a long career has a lot to thank the game they played for, for either the success or the relationships they have made.

However, being able to celebrate the past, enjoy the present and now witness the future generations in the sport, now that is something to be thankful for.

KCBD’s Zach Fox sat down with Jim Trussell, the Rink Hockey Tournament Manager, to share his unique story, with the unique sport.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrested for public intoxication and failure to identify
Coronado track coach arrested for public intoxication, failure to identify
The 'SouthWest' Junior Little League team is headed to the regional tournament next weekend.
Lubbock Junior Little League team one tournament away from World Series
Samuel Aguilar, 52
Lubbock jury indicts man accused of sexually abusing child
Randy Meisner died Wednesday night in Los Angeles of complications from chronic obstructive...
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles and singer of ‘Take It to the Limit,’ dies at 77
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Coronado head track coach arrested

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines
Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines
Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines
Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines
Roller Hockey National Championships to be hosted in Lubbock
Roller Hockey National Championships to be hosted in Lubbock
Pigskin Preview: Hermleigh Cardinals
Pigskin Preview: Hermleigh Cardinals